Martin Myers- Play local music

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:36
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vera Louw
Alex Peral
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Chief Justice Mogoeng's love for 'apartheid Israel' upsets ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 15:40
School meals court case to be heard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube - Equal Education General Secretary
Today at 15:50
Behavioural Change messaging for children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Lomberg - Hero-in-my-Hood
Today at 16:10
Unfit to govern: Popo Molefe and Raymond Zondo's scathing indictment of the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:20
Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 16:55
Cape Town’s Covid-19-free care homes: an uplifting story of hope in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Carmichael - author of ‘Younger for Longer: How You Can Slow the Ageing Process and Stay Healthy for Life’.
Today at 17:05
DA calls for clear timelines on SASSA’s new database for rejected Special Covid-19 R350 grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
T-cell immunity to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Bob Dylan 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Album Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
