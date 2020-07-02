Barbs Wire

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a FoxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tax filing season for individuals which normally opens at the beginning of July, has been postponed to August. SARS Commissioner said that a large number of tax payers will receive auto-assessments and given an opportunity to confirm their acceptance of the assessment outcome according to SARS.
Jeremy joined by Mathew Haddon from Simple Tax is back to guide us through this new process.
Leon Qwabe a Nyanga resident noticed a need to connect smaller township restaurants and Shisa nyama's to a wider audience this led to the development of the fast-food delivery app, Order Kasi. Jeremy joined by Leon Qwabe- Founder of Order Kasi
Martin Myers is co-founder of Music Exchange has put out a call to local radio stations to promote local artist during the Covid pandemic. He has made numerous suggestions to increase air play of local artist & joined Jeremy to discuss this.
Dawood in Mitchells Plain who complained about lack of service delivery in his area, we decided to get City Council speaker Dirk Smit to respond to some of his concerns
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Cherryflava Media