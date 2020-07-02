Latest: Fire at Caltex refinery

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
New Hotel Regulations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 10:45
How payment holidays affect your credit score
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
CAPEMAG
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
SA Ad agency wins Cannes Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:20
AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Latest: Fire at Caltex refinery

Latest: Fire at Caltex refinery

2 July 2020 10:11 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Barbs Wire

2 July 2020 10:07 AM
What would a top South African University have to look like in the next 10 ?

1 July 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

SARS 'auto-assessments' to taxpayers

1 July 2020 11:50 AM

Tax filing season for individuals which normally opens at the beginning of July, has been postponed to August. SARS Commissioner said that a large number of tax payers will receive auto-assessments and given an opportunity to confirm their acceptance of the assessment outcome according to SARS.

Jeremy joined by Mathew Haddon from Simple Tax is back to guide us through this new process.

OrderKasi

1 July 2020 11:40 AM

Leon Qwabe a Nyanga resident noticed a need to connect smaller township restaurants and Shisa nyama's to a wider audience this led to the development of the fast-food delivery app, Order Kasi. Jeremy joined by Leon Qwabe- Founder of Order Kasi

Martin Myers- Play local music

1 July 2020 10:49 AM

Martin Myers is co-founder of Music Exchange has put out a call to local radio stations to promote local artist during the Covid pandemic.  He has made numerous suggestions to increase air play of local artist & joined Jeremy to discuss this.

councillor's problems

1 July 2020 10:20 AM

 Dawood in Mitchells Plain who complained about lack of service delivery in his area, we decided to get City Council speaker Dirk Smit to respond to some of his concerns 

Open Line: Prasa and Covid-19

1 July 2020 10:00 AM
Barbs Wire - EFF has called on President Ramaphosa to return #Level5 lockdown

1 July 2020 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

World of advertising

30 June 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Cherryflava Media

'Anti-land invasion unit' euphemism for 'home destruction unit' – Refilwe Moloto

Local

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

Local Politics

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

4 CoCT law enforcement officials suspended over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 7:58 AM

