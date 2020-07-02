New Hotel Regulations

Today at 17:05 Alan Winde digicon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 Tourism in SA post-Covid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sisa Ntshona

125 125

Today at 17:46 National Arts Festival Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival

125 125

Today at 18:09 Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sam Mkokeli - Spokesperson at Department of Public Enterprises‚

125 125

Today at 18:13 Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees... The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

125 125

Today at 19:08 Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125

Today at 20:10 Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....

Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 20:25 Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk

125 125