Employers ripping of staff?

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:20
Tourism in SA post-Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 17:46
National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 18:09
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Mkokeli - Spokesperson at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 18:13
Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 20:10
Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 20:25
Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 21:15
Artscape's New Voices radio Programme
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafieq Mammon - Project Co-Ordinator at ...
Rafiek Mammon
