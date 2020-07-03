Barbs Wire

Jeremy speaks to Ryan McManus Chief Creative Office of V M L Y & R South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Michael Bagraim labour lawyer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Ayanda Ndimande Business Development Manager at Sanlam.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Jeff Rosenberg FEDHASA Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Richard Bosman Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town, Anton Bredall Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning and Mandy De Mata Chairperson of the Table View Ratepayers Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a FoxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tax filing season for individuals which normally opens at the beginning of July, has been postponed to August. SARS Commissioner said that a large number of tax payers will receive auto-assessments and given an opportunity to confirm their acceptance of the assessment outcome according to SARS.
Jeremy joined by Mathew Haddon from Simple Tax is back to guide us through this new process.