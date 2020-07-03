Open Line: Khayelitsha eviction

Today at 13:20 Government urged to come to the aid of Early Childhood Development sector Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce

125 125

Today at 13:45 Quarantine Book Club Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nadia Goetham

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

125 125

Today at 15:20 Schools from Monday Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 15:40 Update on when ECD centres can open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Samantha Streak

125 125

Today at 15:50 Hungry seal visits Table View restaurant Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Luca de la Guerra

125 125

Today at 16:10 Teenage hearing loss through over-use of headphones Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof De Wet Swanepoel

125 125

Today at 16:55 An hour with ... Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Quinne Browne

125 125

Today at 17:05 Clarification on hotels and tourism Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

125 125

Today at 17:20 Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:46 Formula 1 season gets going Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125