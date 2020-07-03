The Song of Names airs this week

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Government urged to come to the aid of Early Childhood Development sector
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
125
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nadia Goetham
Guests
Nadia Goetham
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 15:20
Schools from Monday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
125
Today at 15:40
Update on when ECD centres can open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Streak
Guests
Samantha Streak
125
Today at 15:50
Hungry seal visits Table View restaurant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luca de la Guerra
Guests
Luca de la Guerra
125
Today at 16:10
Teenage hearing loss through over-use of headphones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof De Wet Swanepoel
Guests
Prof De Wet Swanepoel
125
Today at 16:55
An hour with ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
Guests
Quinne Browne
125
Today at 17:05
Clarification on hotels and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
125
Today at 17:20
Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:46
Formula 1 season gets going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up