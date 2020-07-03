The creative economy during and post Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Government urged to come to the aid of Early Childhood Development sector
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nadia Goetham
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Schools from Monday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:40
Update on when ECD centres can open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Streak
Today at 15:50
Hungry seal visits Table View restaurant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luca de la Guerra
Today at 16:10
Teenage hearing loss through over-use of headphones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof De Wet Swanepoel
Today at 16:55
An hour with ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
Today at 17:05
Clarification on hotels and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Formula 1 season gets going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Lone hippo finds a new home and companion in Mossel Bay A lone hippopotamus that was found wandering near the Rondevlei section of False Bay Nature Reserve last year has finally found a... 3 July 2020 11:04 AM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
The creative economy during and post Covid-19

The creative economy during and post Covid-19

3 July 2020 12:03 PM

Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for  People and Culture at Absa.


How are SA SME funders coping during Covid 19 Keet Van Zyl

3 July 2020 12:04 PM

Kieno speaks to Keet van Zyl CEO Knife Capital.

A 'wave of refugees' could hit Europe

3 July 2020 10:31 AM

Kieno joined by Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu from Berlin.

The Song of Names airs this week

3 July 2020 10:26 AM

Kieno speaks to Anant Singh Song of Names.

Open Line: Khayelitsha eviction

3 July 2020 10:07 AM
Barbs Wire - Leaked Screengrab from CT law enforcement

3 July 2020 9:36 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

SA Ad agency wins Cannes Award

2 July 2020 12:02 PM

Jeremy speaks to Ryan McManus Chief Creative Office of V M L Y & R South Africa.

Employers ripping of staff?

2 July 2020 11:56 AM

Jeremy speaks to Michael Bagraim labour lawyer.

How payment holidays affect your credit score

2 July 2020 11:21 AM

Jeremy speaks to Ayanda Ndimande Business Development Manager at Sanlam.

New Hotel Regulations

2 July 2020 10:55 AM

Jeremy speaks to Jeff Rosenberg FEDHASA Western Cape.

Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again

Local Politics

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Lifestyle Opinion

Education department halts school return for some grades

Local

EWN Highlights

Steroid drug purchased for COVID-19 patients in poor countries - UN

3 July 2020 12:53 PM

Nehawu: Albert Luthuli Hospital the new COVID-19 epicentre for health workers

3 July 2020 12:02 PM

Parly could’ve done better with Prasa, says former Scopa chair Godi

3 July 2020 11:51 AM

