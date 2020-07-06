How is India dealing with the coronavirus?

Streaming issues? Report here
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
How is India dealing with the coronavirus?

How is India dealing with the coronavirus?

6 July 2020 10:30 AM

BBC correspondent Mahfuz Sadiqu.


Its time to hold SA politicians accountable for damage to the economy

6 July 2020 12:31 PM

Advocate Vusi Thembekwayo says that its time for citizens to call out SA politicians for driving such a hard lockdown and the damage it caused to the economy. Thembekwayo posted a video to his social media platforms which quickly went viral, pointing out how the lockdown has destroyed businesses and lives. In the video, the businessman takes viewers on a tour of an office in his building, which had over 70 employees before the lockdown was implemented, and has now been emptied out as the business has closed its doors.

Kieno joined by Advocate Vusi Thembekwayo.

COVID-19 pandemic and sweeping Black Lives Matter protests across the world

6 July 2020 11:57 AM

Dr Solange Rosa, has just been appointed as the new director of the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the UCT GSB.  Dr Rosa – an activist, academic, policy and strategy advisor and former public servant – joins the Centre on the eve of its tenth anniversary and at an extraordinary time in human history, when the world is transitioning to a ‘new normal’. “The COVID-19 pandemic and sweeping Black Lives Matter protests across the world are demanding a new response from us,” says Dr Rosa. “And an institution such as the Bertha Centre – that is firmly rooted in research and actively challenging the status quo, connecting different sectors and communities, and promoting innovative responses to achieve social impact – is needed now more than ever to help us to reimagine how the world could work.”

Personal finance-Change your Sails before the Storm…its far easier

6 July 2020 11:51 AM

Cerifified financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Open Line: Back to school

6 July 2020 11:16 AM
Possible class action law suit against Minister of DBE and WCED MEC

6 July 2020 11:03 AM

Advocate Rod Solomons possible class action lawsuit against Minister of DBE & WCED MEC.

Reverend June Major's hunger strike

6 July 2020 10:37 AM

Reverend June Major, an Anglican priest from the Cape Town Diocese, has been on a a hunger strike since the beginning of July to protests against rape and gender-based violence (GBV). The Reverend was allegedly raped by a fellow priest in 2002 and her alleged rapist is still allowed to perform his clerical duties despite the case being reported to SAPS and the Anglican Church.

Barbs Wire - #AvideoOfVusi Thembekwayo

6 July 2020 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

How are SA SME funders coping during Covid 19 Keet Van Zyl

3 July 2020 12:04 PM

Kieno speaks to Keet van Zyl CEO Knife Capital.

The creative economy during and post Covid-19

3 July 2020 12:03 PM

Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for  People and Culture at Absa.

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:37 PM

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

