Dr Solange Rosa, has just been appointed as the new director of the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the UCT GSB. Dr Rosa – an activist, academic, policy and strategy advisor and former public servant – joins the Centre on the eve of its tenth anniversary and at an extraordinary time in human history, when the world is transitioning to a ‘new normal’. “The COVID-19 pandemic and sweeping Black Lives Matter protests across the world are demanding a new response from us,” says Dr Rosa. “And an institution such as the Bertha Centre – that is firmly rooted in research and actively challenging the status quo, connecting different sectors and communities, and promoting innovative responses to achieve social impact – is needed now more than ever to help us to reimagine how the world could work.”