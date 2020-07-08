Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 July 2020 9:56 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Eskom

9 July 2020 12:04 PM

Jan Vermeulen Editor @ Large- My broadband 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trucks torched hijacket Cape Town

9 July 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Kenny Africa Provincial Traffic Chief.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa facing a significant ISIS threat?

9 July 2020 11:38 AM

ISIS has issued a threat to the SA government warning it that the terror group will bring the war to South Africa if it gets involved in the insurgency in northern Mozambique. Fighting in the Cabo Delgado region has escalated in recent months, and there have been rumours that South Africa could send in its troops to assist the Mozambican's who have been battling the etremist since 2017 but in recent months the intensity of the conflict has escalated. 

Kieno speaks to Jasmine Oppermann | Analyst at ACLED.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Loadshedding blues and the brighter side of renewable energy products

9 July 2020 11:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Henri van Eetveldt Senior Solar and storage consultant at Energy Partners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

9 July 2020 11:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Joshua Chigome spokesperson for the MEC for Social Development in the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crowdfunding, a new way of helping

9 July 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Mabel Mnensa Marketing Manager- Feenic- crowd funding.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Don't burn your sausage

9 July 2020 10:52 AM

Comedian Chris Forrest and Master Chef judge Pete Goffewood have teamed up to entertain you with the ultimate 3-course “Spadework Meal”. This innovative  livestream show brings promises two hours of comedic cooking. 

Pete cooking from Tintswalo Atlantic in Cape Town and Chris from his home in Randburg . Both of these legends joined Kieno on the line.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Germany has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union on July 1st

9 July 2020 10:18 AM

Guest: Deutsche Welle with Daniel Pelz

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hlophe vs Mogoeng only rebuking muslims because of his support for Israel

9 July 2020 10:14 AM

Kieno speaks to Judge Johan Kriegler Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire -#CostcoMan

9 July 2020 10:12 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

