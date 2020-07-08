Sit-down restaurants propose a solution to allow for alcohol consumption

Kieno speaks to Wendy Alberts CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa.
Jan Vermeulen Editor @ Large- My broadbandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Kenny Africa Provincial Traffic Chief.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ISIS has issued a threat to the SA government warning it that the terror group will bring the war to South Africa if it gets involved in the insurgency in northern Mozambique. Fighting in the Cabo Delgado region has escalated in recent months, and there have been rumours that South Africa could send in its troops to assist the Mozambican's who have been battling the etremist since 2017 but in recent months the intensity of the conflict has escalated.
Kieno speaks to Jasmine Oppermann | Analyst at ACLED.
Kieno speaks to Henri van Eetveldt Senior Solar and storage consultant at Energy Partners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Joshua Chigome spokesperson for the MEC for Social Development in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Mabel Mnensa Marketing Manager- Feenic- crowd funding.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comedian Chris Forrest and Master Chef judge Pete Goffewood have teamed up to entertain you with the ultimate 3-course “Spadework Meal”. This innovative livestream show brings promises two hours of comedic cooking.
Pete cooking from Tintswalo Atlantic in Cape Town and Chris from his home in Randburg . Both of these legends joined Kieno on the line.
Guest: Deutsche Welle with Daniel PelzLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Judge Johan Kriegler Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST