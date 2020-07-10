Angela Merkel is the longest-serving female leader currently in office

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing su... 10 July 2020 4:38 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus. 10 July 2020 2:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Angela Merkel is the longest-serving female leader currently in office

Angela Merkel is the longest-serving female leader currently in office

10 July 2020 10:37 AM

Guest: Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon from Berlin.


Campus party looking for best ideas to restart the world

10 July 2020 12:09 PM

Guest: Sharron McPherson Visionary entrepreneur who brought Campus Party to SA

The future space travel predictions

10 July 2020 11:55 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips Futurist & Group Executive for People & Culture ABSA

WCED forcing teachers with comorbidities to be at work?

10 July 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno joined by Advocate Rod Solomons  and Naptosa director Basil Manuel about the WCED apparently forcing teachers with comorbidities to work.

Eskom to implement load shedding

10 July 2020 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Eskom’s chief operations officer, Jan Oberholzer.

Barbs Wire - The reason why we should all wear a face mask

10 July 2020 10:26 AM
Eskom

9 July 2020 12:04 PM

Jan Vermeulen Editor @ Large- My broadband 

Trucks torched hijacket Cape Town

9 July 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Kenny Africa Provincial Traffic Chief.

Is South Africa facing a significant ISIS threat?

9 July 2020 11:38 AM

ISIS has issued a threat to the SA government warning it that the terror group will bring the war to South Africa if it gets involved in the insurgency in northern Mozambique. Fighting in the Cabo Delgado region has escalated in recent months, and there have been rumours that South Africa could send in its troops to assist the Mozambican's who have been battling the etremist since 2017 but in recent months the intensity of the conflict has escalated. 

Kieno speaks to Jasmine Oppermann | Analyst at ACLED.

Loadshedding blues and the brighter side of renewable energy products

9 July 2020 11:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Henri van Eetveldt Senior Solar and storage consultant at Energy Partners.

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

Lifestyle

Eskom implements Stage 2 from midday - check your CT load shedding schedule here

Local

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

Business World Opinion Local Africa

EWN Highlights

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

10 July 2020 6:19 PM

New York paints Black Lives Matter sign outside Trump Tower

10 July 2020 6:15 PM

Dis-Chem: Gauteng’s COVID-19 cases have put strain on our testing labs

10 July 2020 6:13 PM

