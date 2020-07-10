The future space travel predictions

ISIS has issued a threat to the SA government warning it that the terror group will bring the war to South Africa if it gets involved in the insurgency in northern Mozambique. Fighting in the Cabo Delgado region has escalated in recent months, and there have been rumours that South Africa could send in its troops to assist the Mozambican's who have been battling the etremist since 2017 but in recent months the intensity of the conflict has escalated.



Kieno speaks to Jasmine Oppermann | Analyst at ACLED.

