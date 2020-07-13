Alcohol sales suspended

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Alcohol ban - where to now for restaurants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:32
Eat Out Restaurant News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:10
Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Staggie
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Luca Hart
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luca Hart
Today at 15:10
Booze ban.. again.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 15:20
The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 15:40
Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University
Today at 15:50
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 16:10
CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia
Today at 16:20
The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The leisure travel flip flop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members. 13 July 2020 12:45 PM
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a d... 13 July 2020 11:29 AM
Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies Details surrounding the death of the daughter of former President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter are stil... 13 July 2020 7:56 AM
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed. 13 July 2020 7:49 AM
Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid. 11 July 2020 12:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Alcohol sales suspended

Alcohol sales suspended

13 July 2020 10:18 AM

Kieno speaks to Sibani Mngadi spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Associatio.


More episodes from Today with Kieno Kammies

Kieno in Conversation with Tauriq Keraan, Tyme BankCEO

13 July 2020 12:10 PM

Guest: Tauriq Keraan is the CEO of SA's first digital bank

What is it about the UCT GSB’s EMBA that sets it apart?

13 July 2020 12:05 PM

Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB

Fees should add value

13 July 2020 12:02 PM

Kieno speaks to Certified Finance planner Paul Roelofse.

Talking Tech

13 July 2020 11:28 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

UN Security Council - What's being discussed?

13 July 2020 10:21 AM

Guest: BBC Correspondent Rich Preston.

Century City Convention Centre and Hotel

13 July 2020 10:08 AM

Guest: Century City CEO Gary Koetze.

The storm is upon us says President Ramaphosa

13 July 2020 10:06 AM

"The Storm Is Upon Us", that is how the President opened his address to the nation last night. The president also re- instituted the alcohol ban with immediate effect. He said that since the lifting of the alcohol ban trauma and emergency units have come under increasing pressure having to deal with alcohol related incidents. Ramaphosa had stern words for those "ämong us", who continue to ignore lockdown regulations by refusing to wear face masks and ignoring social distance rules.

For an update on the situation at hospitals throughout the province, Kieno joined by Dr Keith Cloete.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

13 July 2020 9:54 AM
Barbs Wire - #AlcoholHasFallen

13 July 2020 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Trending

Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies

Local

Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Strong winds flatten and overturn temp classrooms at Strand school

13 July 2020 1:18 PM

President Ramaphosa mourns 'icon of transformation' Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 12:22 PM

Santaco welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on taxi carrying capacity

13 July 2020 11:47 AM

