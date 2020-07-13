Talking Tech

Today at 13:32 Cars with Ciro Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kirby Gordon

Ram Barkai

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Today at 15:10 Does CSA need to ake a firmer stand on race issues Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...

Today at 15:20 SA;s Low Covid-19 Death Rate Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Jody Boffa

Today at 15:40 The Terrorist Album: Apartheid’s Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacob Dlamini - Author And Historian at Harvard University

Today at 15:50 The wine industry and covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard

Today at 16:10 Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)

Today at 16:20 SAA Pilots’ Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedings Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association

Today at 16:55 SOS NPO's 'Each1Feed1’ campaign for Mandela Day Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)

Today at 17:05 UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Today at 17:20 Business Ignite with CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:46 Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kevin Kwan

Today at 18:09 SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape

Today at 18:48 There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual - Internet of things The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

