Talking Tech

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirby Gordon
Ram Barkai
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Guests
Kirby Gordon
Ram Barkai
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
125
Today at 15:10
Does CSA need to ake a firmer stand on race issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...
125
Today at 15:20
SA;s Low Covid-19 Death Rate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
125
Today at 15:40
The Terrorist Album: Apartheid’s Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Dlamini - Author And Historian at Harvard University
Guests
Jacob Dlamini - Author And Historian at Harvard University
125
Today at 15:50
The wine industry and covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
125
Today at 16:10
Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
125
Today at 16:20
SAA Pilots’ Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
125
Today at 16:55
SOS NPO's 'Each1Feed1’ campaign for Mandela Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)
125
Today at 17:05
UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
125
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:46
Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Kwan
Guests
Kevin Kwan
125
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
125
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
125
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up