Talking Tech

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirby Gordon
Ram Barkai
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 15:10
Does CSA need to ake a firmer stand on race issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...
Today at 15:20
SA;s Low Covid-19 Death Rate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
The Terrorist Album: Apartheid’s Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Dlamini - Author And Historian at Harvard University
Today at 15:50
The wine industry and covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 16:10
Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 16:20
SAA Pilots’ Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Today at 16:55
SOS NPO's 'Each1Feed1’ campaign for Mandela Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)
Today at 17:05
UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Kwan
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
DA call for student teachers to help under-capacitated schools comes 'too late' Education expert Sara Black speaks to Lester Kiewit about the DA's call for teaching students to help under-pressure schools. 15 July 2020 1:23 PM
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector. 15 July 2020 12:36 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Local
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Talking Tech

Talking Tech

13 July 2020 11:28 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Mind of a Fox

15 July 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virtual Volunteering

15 July 2020 11:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Wendy Bergsteedt Coronation Fund and Selwyn Page Partners for Possibility.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why UK bans Huawei from 5G network?

15 July 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speakls to Alistair Fairweather Founder of Plain Speak 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CEO pay it forward

15 July 2020 11:42 AM

Kieno speaks to Phillipe Hoeblich CEO Paygas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sea Point feeding scheme

15 July 2020 10:55 AM

Kieno speaks to Nicola Jowell, Ward Councilor for the Sea Point area joins us for more on the interview we did yesterday with Isla-Lee Jacobson from Sea Board CAN.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uncertainty in the Western cape tourism sector

15 July 2020 10:18 AM

The tourism sector has been subject to flip flopping, uncertainty and ultimately a decision made with no explanation as to why accommodation for leisure for travel within provinces had not been allowed. This is completely unjustifiable considering the lengths that the industry has gone to in order to put in place the necessary safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.
 
The Westren cape government says that if the Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, is comfortable that health and safety measures can be implemented for accommodation for business travel to open, then why can accommodation for leisure not be opened?

Kieno joined by Rashied Toefy, Deputy Director-General at Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 July 2020 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local

15 July 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world of advertising

14 July 2020 12:08 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stiles Tiles

14 July 2020 12:01 PM

Steve Joubert CEO Stiles Tiles

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille

Local Lifestyle

Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury

Local World

EWN Highlights

Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng appointed new Ipid boss

15 July 2020 1:22 PM

S. Africans must act better to curb spread of COVID-19 - Cuban doctor in WC

15 July 2020 12:57 PM

Expect more roadblocks and patrols, warns Cele

15 July 2020 12:55 PM

