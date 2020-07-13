What is it about the UCT GSB’s EMBA that sets it apart?

Today at 12:52 Speedy police response results in multiple arrests following a church attack in Zuurbekom. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brigadier Vish Naidoo

Today at 12:52 When and where to will the PSl return? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sizwe Mbete

Today at 12:56 Breaking down the Red Table Talk between Will and Jada- An Entangle what? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:20 Alcohol ban - where to now for restaurants? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Today at 13:32 Eat Out Restaurant News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

Today at 14:10 Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Jason Staggie

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Luca Hart Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Luca Hart

Today at 15:10 Booze ban.. again. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council

Today at 15:20 The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits

Today at 15:40 Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University

Today at 15:50 Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love

Today at 16:10 CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Cas Coovadia

Today at 16:20 The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 The leisure travel flip flop Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Today at 17:20 Nedbank Business Insider Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:46 South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground

Today at 18:08 Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA

Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

