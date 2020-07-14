Kieno in conversation with French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Wood - Biodiversity Manager at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:10
The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Ruth Verhey
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Branton Charles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Branton Charles
Today at 15:10
Alcohol ban and taxi capacity: Govt is going about it wrong, say experts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 15:20
Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 15:40
What is happening with SAA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:50
EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture? On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units. 14 July 2020 1:03 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Kieno in conversation with French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier

Kieno in conversation with French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier

14 July 2020 10:49 AM

Guest: Aurélien Lechevallier | French Ambassador to South Africa at French Embassy In South Africa.


The world of advertising

14 July 2020 12:08 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

Stiles Tiles

14 July 2020 12:01 PM

Steve Joubert CEO Stiles Tiles

Sea Point apparently refuse feeding scheme permission to use their premises to feed the homeless

14 July 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Isa-Lee Jacobson SeaBoard can Community Action Network

With so many proposals for SA's revival, how about working together?

14 July 2020 11:07 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonang Mohale |CEO at Business Leadership South Africa

Medical advisory council experts disagrees with Alcohol ban and Taxi loading capacity

14 July 2020 10:29 AM

Medical experts on the MAC says that governments decision to implement an alcohol ban, but allowing taxis to fill up 100 percent does not makes sense. Dr Angelique Coetzee, the president of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) and member of the MAC says that although the ban is needed government should have taken less harsh ,measures , given the fact many South Africans struglle with alcohol abuse.

Kieno joined by Dr Angelique Coetzee.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 July 2020 10:06 AM
Barbs Wire - Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction,’W.H.O. Warns

14 July 2020 10:03 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Kieno in Conversation with Tauriq Keraan, Tyme BankCEO

13 July 2020 12:10 PM

Guest: Tauriq Keraan is the CEO of SA's first digital bank

What is it about the UCT GSB’s EMBA that sets it apart?

13 July 2020 12:05 PM

Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB

Trending

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela, says Denmark’s Ambassador Rehfield

14 July 2020 12:54 PM

Two days after sales ban, high-end booze stolen from Cape liquor store

14 July 2020 12:45 PM

Mkhize praises George Mukhari Hospital staffers' commitment to COVID-19 fight

14 July 2020 12:27 PM

