CEO pay it forward

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
Closing of schools will be decided by Cabinet – Education Department
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Should we save the school year?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jonathan Jansen- Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:10
The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:15
Scientists push WHO over virus status- Is is Airborne?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lidia Morawska, Professor of atmospheric sciences and environmental engineering at Queensland Uni.
Today at 12:15
DA calls for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 12:23
Fita back in court to appeal dismissal of tobacco case against
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:23
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over tobacco ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
Lift The Ban - Tobacco industry urges SA to sign petition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zacharia Motsumi South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:37
Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster media briefing underway- Dip In.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 12:40
Record year for creation of BPO jobs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clayton Williams - Chief Skills officer for the Western Cape at Business Processing Enabling South Africa (Bpesa)
Today at 12:41
Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Black players take a stand- South African Cricket Update
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracte
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Louis Fishman - Assistant Prof at Brooklyn College
Today at 12:52
Experience Durban July as it gallops into your virtual space.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stephen Marshall- Gold Circle marketing executive.
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: POPI & easy software compliance for companies of all sizes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 13:20
SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Booyens
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
