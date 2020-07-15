Why UK bans Huawei from 5G network?

Kieno speakls to Alistair Fairweather Founder of Plain Speak
Guest: Chantell Illbury Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox
Kieno speaks to Wendy Bergsteedt Coronation Fund and Selwyn Page Partners for Possibility.
Kieno speaks to Phillipe Hoeblich CEO Paygas.
Kieno speaks to Nicola Jowell, Ward Councilor for the Sea Point area joins us for more on the interview we did yesterday with Isla-Lee Jacobson from Sea Board CAN.
The tourism sector has been subject to flip flopping, uncertainty and ultimately a decision made with no explanation as to why accommodation for leisure for travel within provinces had not been allowed. This is completely unjustifiable considering the lengths that the industry has gone to in order to put in place the necessary safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The Westren cape government says that if the Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, is comfortable that health and safety measures can be implemented for accommodation for business travel to open, then why can accommodation for leisure not be opened?
Kieno joined by Rashied Toefy, Deputy Director-General at Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media
Steve Joubert CEO Stiles Tiles