The gaming & tourism sector

Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Cindy Alter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cindy Alter - Lead Vocalist, Guitarist, Song at The Band:'Clout'
Today at 15:10
Covid-19: Scientists urged government to tighten alcohol regulations before complete banning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Scientists urged government to tighten alcohol regulations before complete banning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pieter-Dirk Uys to lift lockdown spirits with a live streamed show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys - null at ...
Today at 16:10
2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:20
The law surrounding masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Today at 16:55
The Mandela Day Food Can mosaic by LEAP Maths & Science Schools, the Global Teachers Institute, Rhodes Food Group and the Hyprop Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gilmour - founder of the LEAP Science and Maths School
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde's weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Lansdowne Dearest - My family’s story of forced removals by Bronwyn Davids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwyn Davis
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
SAA can be turned around says pilots' union The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership. 16 July 2020 12:46 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all Local
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
The gaming & tourism sector

The gaming & tourism sector

16 July 2020 10:59 AM

Kieno joined by Anthony Leeming Sun International CEO and Sisa Ntshona Chief Executive Officer - SA Tourism.


How the Covid pandemic has affected day to day life in SA

16 July 2020 12:05 PM

Ask Africa are doing regular survey's amongst South Africans to gauge how the Covid pandemic has affected day to day life , some interesting results have been announced including, . Taxis are not sufficiently serving their client base- where does their monopolistic power lie & Emotional distress is twice higher than financial distress. 
Andrea Rademeyer CEO of Ask Africa is our guest  

Twitter. It's what's happening?

16 July 2020 11:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Western Cape Covid-19 deaths stabilising

16 July 2020 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Controversial development in Turkey regarding the popular tourist site

16 July 2020 10:39 AM

Kieno joined today by Helen Seeney, the producer of DW’s weekly programme Inside Europe.

Surviving this business massacre

16 July 2020 10:36 AM

The latest double whammy announced by President Ramaphosa on Sunday has rocked the hospitality industry to it's core.  Just as they were gearing up to get back to work the rug was pulled out under them, Now what??? 

Kieno joined by Busines Consultant Anton Ressel with some advice 

Barbs Wire - Twitter hack targeting weall known figures

16 July 2020 9:56 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

#CapeTalkOpenLine

16 July 2020 9:56 AM
Mind of a Fox

15 July 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Scenario Planner - Mind of a Fox 

Virtual Volunteering

15 July 2020 11:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Wendy Bergsteedt Coronation Fund and Selwyn Page Partners for Possibility.

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why
Local

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Local

Local

Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'
Local Politics

Local Politics

Pilots' association welcomes govt's commitment to obtain funding for SAA
16 July 2020 1:43 PM

16 July 2020 1:43 PM

Cosatu to challenge govt's 100% taxi load capacity concession at Nedlac
16 July 2020 1:14 PM

16 July 2020 1:14 PM

COVID-19 vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials
16 July 2020 12:53 PM

16 July 2020 12:53 PM

