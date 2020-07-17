CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 10:33 Building regulations for the building of boundary walls Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town

Today at 11:05 The future now with Dr Morne Mostert Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morne Mostert

Today at 12:05 Clip: Ramaphosa hails Mandela family's 'important gesture' that Zindzi had tested positive for Covid-19 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:06 Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to her mum, Winnie. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:09 Clip: Close family friend and EFF Leader, Julius Malema speaks about the late Zindzi Mandela The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 Clip: Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:11 Clip: The National Director of Public Prosecutions opened a webinar session of the Attorneys General Alliance Africa on Thursday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:12 Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:13 Clip: Mbalula: Public transport windows must be 5cm open The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:14 Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 QAANITAH HUNTER: What McBride's appointment means for the country's intelligence services The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Qaanitah Hunter

Today at 12:18 Cosatu to challenge govt’s 100% taxi load capacity concession at Nedlac The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.

Today at 12:23 DOOR OF HOPE: Spike in babies being abandoned in SA? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nadine Graham - Operations Director at Door Of Hope

Today at 12:27 MIA LINDEQUE: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:37 BONGEKILE MACUPE: Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian

Today at 12:40 PAUL ADAMS: 30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras

Today at 12:43 New Zealand Rugby says goodbye to South Africa in historic Super Rugby move The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol

Today at 12:45 WOSA: Small cellars putting out a call for foreign buyers to buy more SA wine to save the industry The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

Today at 12:52 The week that was with Kevin Ritchie: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star

Today at 18:09 The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa

