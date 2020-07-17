Building regulations for the building of boundary walls

Western Cape Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

The False Hope of Antibody Testing

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Desiree-Anne Martin - winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona Fiction

Desiree-Anne Martin announced as winner of the Corona Fiction Competition

Wings Over Africa Book Launch ‘The Birders Guide to Africa

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Rob Dorrington - Professor at Uct Centre For Acturial Research

Excess deaths rise to 11,000 in research council's latest grim Covid-19 update

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Anne Hirsch - Comedian and Television Host at ...

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Dr Simon Howell - Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT

Today at 18:09

The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa

