Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
GOVT EXPECTED TO GIVE CLARITY ON SCHOOLING DURING COVID-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:08
Unions in consultations with the Education Minister.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:10
Covid-19 by the numbers - nationally
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
EWN: Mokonyane responds to Agrizzi claims at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Eastern Cape gets Project Management Unit in fight against Covid19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Today at 12:18
SECURITY GUARDS TRAINED TO HANDLE CONFRONTATIONS OVER MASKS, SAYS SASA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Tony Botes - Security Company Owner at Cheetah Security
Tony Botes - Security Company Owner at Cheetah Security
Today at 12:23
Eastern Cape's response to Covid19: Failures and Response
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Russel Rensburg with the Rural Health Advocacy Project.
Russel Rensburg with the Rural Health Advocacy Project.
Today at 12:25
Schools face closure as teachers’ unions push for classrooms to be shut
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Today at 12:27
Containers to store bodies- Funeral parlours plan ahead of Covid19 spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 12:34
JOHN STUPART: State Security Agency is taking threats made by ISIS against South Africa 'very seriously'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
John Stupart
John Stupart
Today at 12:37
Clip: Agrizzi claims he packed R50 000 a month for Minister Mokonyane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
MOESHFIKA BOTHA: There maybe opportunities to get foot in the door with affordable housing but...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:41
Farm murders and rural crime: Unpacking violence, race and statistics
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Dianne Kohler Barnard MP – Chairperson of the DA Rural Safety Workstream
Dianne Kohler Barnard MP – Chairperson of the DA Rural Safety Workstream
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap with EWN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ: Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 13:45
Slick Food Group - Adapting to the changes in the restaurant business
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ian Halfon
Ian Halfon
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Gordon Rocker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Gordon Rocker
Gordon Rocker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
