Taste Test Monday's

Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
How serious are ISIS's threats against South Africa? John Stupart, a journalist at Daily Maverik weighs in on the situation. 20 July 2020 2:07 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing. 20 July 2020 1:46 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
View all Business
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé. 20 July 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Taste Test Monday's

Taste Test Monday's

20 July 2020 12:01 PM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

eStratweni mobile foods startup-UCT GSB incubation programme

20 July 2020 11:46 AM

Sheila Yabo Programme Manager at the UCT GSB’s Solution Space at the Waterfront

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do

20 July 2020 11:31 AM

Kieno speaks to certified Finance planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Innovative design solutions by the youth

20 July 2020 11:05 AM

With a rapidly changing business landscape, we will need the future generation of leaders to come up with innovative ways and designs to create solutions.

Kieno joined by Dr Rual Futerman Co-Founder and chief learning officer at Cartedo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The report into alleged Russian interference in the UK's Brexit vote?

20 July 2020 10:41 AM

Kien joined by our BBC correspondent Rich Preston.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Milnerton Housing Development

20 July 2020 10:26 AM

Kieno speaks to Tertius Simmers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements.


Milnerton residents are up in arms over a proposed state subsidised housing development in the area. Residents were asked to submit comments on the development application undertaken by the Provincial Department of Human Settlements. 

The new development will add 1500 new housing units to the the area. The densification plan is opposed by groups  like the The Greater Table View Action Forum who accuses the City of using the restrictions created by the pandemic to push thru the development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 July 2020 9:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Restaurant manager fined R1500

20 July 2020 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future now with Dr Morne Mostert

17 July 2020 12:03 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Building regulations for the building of boundary walls

17 July 2020 11:04 AM

Kieno speaks to Mariane Niewoudt Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

Local

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

Local

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

RAF’s work hindered by legal cases as bill rises to R10.6bn

20 July 2020 6:18 PM

CEO of Denel Danie du Toit to step down

20 July 2020 6:14 PM

‘He was unmatched’: Robert Marawa pays tribute to Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 5:18 PM

