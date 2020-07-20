Taste Test Monday's

Kieno speaks to Tertius Simmers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements.





Milnerton residents are up in arms over a proposed state subsidised housing development in the area. Residents were asked to submit comments on the development application undertaken by the Provincial Department of Human Settlements.



The new development will add 1500 new housing units to the the area. The densification plan is opposed by groups like the The Greater Table View Action Forum who accuses the City of using the restrictions created by the pandemic to push thru the development

