CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 10:08 SA Government should not ignore the hunger of our children Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...

Today at 10:21 Why Joe Biden is winning the hearts and support of Suburban Americans Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 10:33 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 10:45 Callers and talkers Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Rain and Huawei jointly launch Africa’s first standalone 5G network Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of Advertising Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:15 ERIN BATES: Mokonyane ‘sets the record straight’ at Zondo commission The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca

Today at 12:23 - Legal Talk - Fraudulent relief claims spread rapidly around the world during COVID-19 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Johan Botes - Partner at Baker & Mckenzie

Today at 12:37 Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sobantu Tilayi - Coo at South African Maritime Safety Authority

Sobantu Tilayi - Executive Head Of Operations at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)

Today at 12:40 Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs” The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Professor Talita Greyling

Today at 12:45 Care Fund launched on Mandela Day to support under-resourced community health workers The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Simone Van Willingh - Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Powerships to offer solution to load shedding crisis? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 15:40 Ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser to reveal 'secrets' relating to 'presidents' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacques Pauw

Today at 15:50 Noordhoek women's innovative meal bags have provided over 100,000 meals during lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tracy Le Roux

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

