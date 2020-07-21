Eskom will not service areas where staff is being attacked

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
SA Government should not ignore the hunger of our children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 10:21
Why Joe Biden is winning the hearts and support of Suburban Americans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Rain and Huawei jointly launch Africa’s first standalone 5G network
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
ERIN BATES: Mokonyane ‘sets the record straight’ at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:23
- Legal Talk - Fraudulent relief claims spread rapidly around the world during COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Botes - Partner at Baker & Mckenzie
Today at 12:37
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sobantu Tilayi - Coo at South African Maritime Safety Authority
Sobantu Tilayi - Executive Head Of Operations at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:45
Care Fund launched on Mandela Day to support under-resourced community health workers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simone Van Willingh - Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Powerships to offer solution to load shedding crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser to reveal 'secrets' relating to 'presidents'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Pauw
Today at 15:50
Noordhoek women's innovative meal bags have provided over 100,000 meals during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Latest Local
Teacher unions to meet with Education Minister before school reopening decision Professional Educators Union's Ben Machipi says the document from all the unions on school reopening is being taken to Cabinet. 21 July 2020 8:31 AM
ADSL ending 1 September if you have fibre in your area Bryan Turner who writes for Gadget.co.za explains what you need to know and what you need to do to make the change. 21 July 2020 7:17 AM
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Politics
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants' South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with? 21 July 2020 9:31 AM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Eskom will not service areas where staff is being attacked

Eskom will not service areas where staff is being attacked

21 July 2020 10:02 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

#CapeTalkOpenLine

21 July 2020 9:54 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Covid-19 spread fastest by teens and tweens, study shows

21 July 2020 9:53 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Monday's

20 July 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno joined by Gavin Reid, owner of Big G's Rib Shack.

Gavin is a passionate tour guide for 25 years and when the Tourism tap was turned off I turned to something that I've always wanted to do when I retired and that's how big G's RIB shack was born.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eStratweni mobile foods startup-UCT GSB incubation programme

20 July 2020 11:46 AM

Sheila Yabo Programme Manager at the UCT GSB’s Solution Space at the Waterfront

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do

20 July 2020 11:31 AM

Kieno speaks to certified Finance planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Innovative design solutions by the youth

20 July 2020 11:05 AM

With a rapidly changing business landscape, we will need the future generation of leaders to come up with innovative ways and designs to create solutions.

Kieno joined by Dr Rual Futerman Co-Founder and chief learning officer at Cartedo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The report into alleged Russian interference in the UK's Brexit vote?

20 July 2020 10:41 AM

Kien joined by our BBC correspondent Rich Preston.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Milnerton Housing Development

20 July 2020 10:26 AM

Kieno speaks to Tertius Simmers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements.


Milnerton residents are up in arms over a proposed state subsidised housing development in the area. Residents were asked to submit comments on the development application undertaken by the Provincial Department of Human Settlements. 

The new development will add 1500 new housing units to the the area. The densification plan is opposed by groups  like the The Greater Table View Action Forum who accuses the City of using the restrictions created by the pandemic to push thru the development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 July 2020 9:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

Local Lifestyle

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

SAAI heading to court over govt's lockdown alcohol sales ban

21 July 2020 9:44 AM

Wave of promising study results raise hopes for coronavirus vaccines

21 July 2020 9:34 AM

SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 5,173

21 July 2020 8:55 AM

