SA Government should not ignore the hunger of our children

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Mental health under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr. Roger Meyer - CEO at Kenilworth Clinic
Guests
Dr. Roger Meyer - CEO at Kenilworth Clinic
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Keenan Ahrends
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Keenan Ahrends
Guests
Keenan Ahrends
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
UCT: "Smoking and Quitting Behaviour in Lockdown South Africa": Results from a second survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 15:40
Powerships to offer solution to load shedding crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
125
Today at 15:50
Noordhoek women's innovative meal bags have provided over 100,000 meals during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
125
Today at 16:10
Brackengate, WC’s 3rd field hospital, opens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Clinical manager
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Clinical manager
125
Today at 16:20
Consumers retain the right to choose their pharmacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Guests
Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
125
Today at 16:55
Think before you say "close schools".
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jolene Ostendorf - Deputy Principal: LSEN at Hillcrest Primary School (the KZN one)
Guests
Jolene Ostendorf - Deputy Principal: LSEN at Hillcrest Primary School (the KZN one)
125
Today at 17:05
The ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley
125
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with Nedbank and CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:46
COVID-19 promotes innovative HIV service delivery in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Euvrard - Epidemiologist, University of Cape Town
Guests
Jonathan Euvrard - Epidemiologist, University of Cape Town
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Online Learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up