Why Joe Biden is winning the hearts and support of Suburban Americans?

Rain, South Africa’s data-only mobile network, launched its first Standalone 5G network in the country. Powered by Huawei, this is the first commercial standalone 5G network in Africa, and among a few networks of its kind globally. Rain’s Standalone 5G is currently available in Cape Town covering areas including Sea Point in Cape Town, Claremont, Goodwood, Bellville, Durbanville, and Cape Town City Centre.



The newly released Standalone 5G network is built on Rain’s own sites. This allows Rain to significantly enhance its fixed wireless broadband (FWA) service experience in the covered areas. Standalone 5G will further improve 5G network performance with increased uplink rate, lower latency, and improved reliability, ushering in high-end cloud VR and cloud gaming services, more diversified enterprise and home broadband services,” said Rain Chief Marketing Officer Khaya Dlanga.





Kieno joined by Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large My broadband magazine.

