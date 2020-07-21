The world of Advertising

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Mental health under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr. Roger Meyer - CEO at Kenilworth Clinic
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Keenan Ahrends
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Keenan Ahrends
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
UCT: "Smoking and Quitting Behaviour in Lockdown South Africa": Results from a second survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Powerships to offer solution to load shedding crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:50
Noordhoek women's innovative meal bags have provided over 100,000 meals during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Today at 16:10
Brackengate, WC’s 3rd field hospital, opens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Clinical manager
Today at 16:20
Consumers retain the right to choose their pharmacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Today at 16:55
Think before you say "close schools".
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jolene Ostendorf - Deputy Principal: LSEN at Hillcrest Primary School (the KZN one)
Today at 17:05
The ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with Nedbank and CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
COVID-19 promotes innovative HIV service delivery in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Euvrard - Epidemiologist, University of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Online Learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol' CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted. 21 July 2020 1:21 PM
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive' "Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government." 21 July 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
Thulas Nxesi second minister hospitalised for Covid-19 Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday and now labour minister Thulas Nxesi is also being monitored in hospita... 21 July 2020 11:18 AM
SAPS boosts station inspections to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols in place SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo responds to Popcru claims that station commanders are not following protocols. 21 July 2020 10:43 AM
Teacher unions to meet with Education Minister before school reopening decision Professional Educators Union's Ben Machipi says the document from all the unions on school reopening is being taken to Cabinet. 21 July 2020 8:31 AM
View all Politics
Eskom won't attend to power faults in Khayelitsha or Mfuleni until it's safe Eskom has withdrawn operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni following two violent incidents on Monday. 21 July 2020 12:11 PM
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants' South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with? 21 July 2020 9:31 AM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Business
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'Twitter has become toxic' - News24 boss Adriaan Basson retires from tweeting News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says he'll no longer contribute to Twitter conversations. Here's why. 21 July 2020 11:13 AM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The world of Advertising

The world of Advertising

21 July 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Rain and Huawei jointly launch Africa’s first standalone 5G network

21 July 2020 11:42 AM

Rain, South Africa’s data-only mobile network, launched its first Standalone 5G network in the country. Powered by Huawei, this is the first commercial standalone 5G network in Africa, and among a few networks of its kind globally. Rain’s Standalone 5G is currently available in Cape Town covering areas including Sea Point in Cape Town, Claremont, Goodwood, Bellville, Durbanville, and Cape Town City Centre.
 
The newly released Standalone 5G network is built on Rain’s own sites. This allows Rain to significantly enhance its fixed wireless broadband (FWA) service experience in the covered areas. Standalone 5G will further improve 5G network performance with increased uplink rate, lower latency, and improved reliability, ushering in high-end cloud VR and cloud gaming services, more diversified enterprise and home broadband services,” said Rain Chief Marketing Officer Khaya Dlanga.


Kieno joined by Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large My broadband magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The textile industry mainly focusing on the import side of the industry

21 July 2020 11:04 AM

Kieno speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Joe Biden is winning the hearts and support of Suburban Americans?

21 July 2020 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Brooks Spector US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Government should not ignore the hunger of our children

21 July 2020 10:28 AM

Kieno speaks to Mandy Wiener Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom will not service areas where staff is being attacked

21 July 2020 10:02 AM

Kieno joined by Alwie Lester Regional Sales And Customer Service Manager at Eskom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

21 July 2020 9:54 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Covid-19 spread fastest by teens and tweens, study shows

21 July 2020 9:53 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Monday's

20 July 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno joined by Gavin Reid, owner of Big G's Rib Shack.

Gavin is a passionate tour guide for 25 years and when the Tourism tap was turned off I turned to something that I've always wanted to do when I retired and that's how big G's RIB shack was born.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eStratweni mobile foods startup-UCT GSB incubation programme

20 July 2020 11:46 AM

Sheila Yabo Programme Manager at the UCT GSB’s Solution Space at the Waterfront

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'

Business Opinion Politics Local

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Study: Smokers try to quit as illegal cigarette prices surge 250% under lockdown

21 July 2020 1:49 PM

UK govt should probe any Russian interference in 2016 Brexit poll: lawmakers

21 July 2020 1:28 PM

Govt officials who've tested positive for COVID-19

21 July 2020 1:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA