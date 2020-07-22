The Black Sash says government should consider a grant of R1,227 a month for the unemployed

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
What is happening with Super Rugby?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
The alcohol ban, protest by restaurants and the letter to government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr William Mapham - Founder and CEO at Vula
Latest Local
Govt tweet claims booze and cigarette bans will stay throughout lockdown It appears the ban on alcohol and cigarettes may be more permanent than initially thought. 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
Sex, Lies, Declassified - Eva Mazza's second Stellenbosch-based romp has arrived Best-selling author Eva Mazza sits down with Pippa Hudson to spill the beans on her latest book Sex, Lies, Declassified... 22 July 2020 2:49 PM
View all Local
Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the passing of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni is a reminder of the country that South... 22 July 2020 1:30 PM
Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall 'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido. 22 July 2020 1:24 PM
SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle' The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died. 22 July 2020 10:25 AM
View all Politics
Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side' "This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA). 22 July 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula. 21 July 2020 6:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
The Black Sash says government should consider a grant of R1,227 a month for the unemployed

The Black Sash says government should consider a grant of R1,227 a month for the unemployed

22 July 2020 11:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Lynette Maart Director of Black Sash


The Red Flag is flying high - The unsettling events in some of our BRICS partners

22 July 2020 12:04 PM

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Waiting in the Wings NPO calls for support for local artists in SA without work

22 July 2020 11:52 AM

Waiting in the wings SA started as a Back a buddy fund on 11 May with the intention of raising R50 000 to help feed freelance events performers who had no one helping them.
 
It grew really fast and its name was born out of necessity for a fundraising concert online which raised R23 000 from donations.
 
To date I have raised R190 000 with not much of it left having assisted over 300 artists and the help has extended to having saved 3 artists from eviction.  One yesterday in fact who called from his car with nowhere to go.  Our help has also extended to MC's, DJ's, technical staff, make up artists etc. 

To tell us more about this worthy cause, is the founder of Waiting in the Wings, Owen Lonzar

Tax & Travel Allowances

22 July 2020 11:32 AM

Kieno speaks to Matthew Haddon Director  at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants

NSRI

22 July 2020 11:11 AM

Kieno joined by Andrew Ingram Head of Prevention of Drowning with NSRI.

Important court win for small business owner against SARS

22 July 2020 10:54 AM

The Court further ordered SARS to repay the amount collected from the taxpayer’s bank account, together with the costs of the application on a punitive scale within three business days after granting the order. This occurred shortly after the SIP Project Managers vs SARS Commissioner case whereby the court ruled against SARS in respect of third-party appointments to collect outstanding tax debts.
 
To talk us through the details and the significance of the judgement, Kieno joined by Jean-Louis Nel, tax attorney at Tax Consulting SA.

Anish Shivdasani

22 July 2020 10:40 AM

Guest: Anish Shivdasani

Kieno in conversation with Arendsvlei actor Cantona James

22 July 2020 10:12 AM

Arendsvlei is a show produced by Penguin Films for kykNET and Kie and is being filmed at Atlantic Studios. Roberta Durrant is the Creative Producer and Theltom Masimila is the Head Writer.

Arendsvlei tells the tale of a most unusual year at Arendsvlei High School – a semi-private institution founded by the Cupido family. A shooting on the school grounds pulls the first thread at this vibrant yet deeply fragile collection of characters. We meet men and women, the strong and the weak, the young and the elderly, all in different stages of searching for love, safety, identity, and power.

Arendsvlei zooms in on a variety of conflict spheres and its undercurrents, all while the question remains: Will Arendsvlei High School and its core principles survive as a beacon of hope?
 

Kieno joined by Cantona James.

Barbs Wire - 'I wish her well': Trump to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

22 July 2020 10:09 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

22 July 2020 9:58 AM
