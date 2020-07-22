Waiting in the Wings NPO calls for support for local artists in SA without work

Waiting in the wings SA started as a Back a buddy fund on 11 May with the intention of raising R50 000 to help feed freelance events performers who had no one helping them.



It grew really fast and its name was born out of necessity for a fundraising concert online which raised R23 000 from donations.



To date I have raised R190 000 with not much of it left having assisted over 300 artists and the help has extended to having saved 3 artists from eviction. One yesterday in fact who called from his car with nowhere to go. Our help has also extended to MC's, DJ's, technical staff, make up artists etc.



To tell us more about this worthy cause, is the founder of Waiting in the Wings, Owen Lonzar