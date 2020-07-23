Barbs Wire - Person, woman, man, camera, TV' Trump insists

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Can you be evicted during alert level 3 of lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nanandi Albers
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Fortis X produces greener alternative to the plastic water bttle
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nick de Beer
Nick de Beer alternative
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Smith
Today at 14:10
Personal Finance - what to do if you can't keep up with your car repayments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Riley G
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riley Giandhari
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Femicide in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourism industry in dire straits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
Today at 16:20
Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Discrepancy between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Men Who Speak Gayle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Brukman
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Parliament hears from unions fighting to save jobs at the SABC Last month the SABC announced it was beginning a process which could lead to the retrenchment of 600 employees... 23 July 2020 12:35 PM
SA records new high in daily Covid-19 deaths South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period. 23 July 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff. 23 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Local
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol woul... 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire - Person, woman, man, camera, TV' Trump insists

Barbs Wire - Person, woman, man, camera, TV' Trump insists

23 July 2020 9:56 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Another embarrassment for Government, a tweet on the official SA account

23 July 2020 11:41 AM

Another embarrassment for Government, a tweet on the official SA account said that no booze or cigarettes will be sold during the entire lock down period,  that tweet was quickly deleted and replaced with a statement stating " a ban on alcohol and cigarettes could be reviewed at any time.

Brand Strategist with DonValley Reputation Managers Solly Moeng joined Kieno for a chat on how if possible Brand SA can rescue itself

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PosterScope advertsing

23 July 2020 11:02 AM

  Kieno speaks to Livia Brown Posterscope SA General Manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Christoff Viarnadu Ceo Africa Arena

23 July 2020 10:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

European Union leaders agreed to a relief package worth close to 2 trillion Euros

23 July 2020 10:31 AM

With Deutsche Welle corresponded Michael Oti

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cooktastic Hub

23 July 2020 10:06 AM

Kieno speaks to Arifa Parker - Owner of Aihsa investments.

Arifa Parker was listening to the show yesterday & responded to our call for good news stories. In collaboration with the Rotary Club of Sea Point they started Cooktastic Hub, which involves 22 youngsters from Khayelitsha & Mitchells Plain being trained as chefs. The kids learnt amongst other skills to bake bread, that snowballed into a bread project and they now distribute the bread amongst needy communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Red Flag is flying high - The unsettling events in some of our BRICS partners

22 July 2020 12:04 PM

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Waiting in the Wings NPO calls for support for local artists in SA without work

22 July 2020 11:52 AM

Waiting in the wings SA started as a Back a buddy fund on 11 May with the intention of raising R50 000 to help feed freelance events performers who had no one helping them.
 
It grew really fast and its name was born out of necessity for a fundraising concert online which raised R23 000 from donations.
 
To date I have raised R190 000 with not much of it left having assisted over 300 artists and the help has extended to having saved 3 artists from eviction.  One yesterday in fact who called from his car with nowhere to go.  Our help has also extended to MC's, DJ's, technical staff, make up artists etc. 

To tell us more about this worthy cause, is the founder of Waiting in the Wings, Owen Lonzar

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Black Sash says government should consider a grant of R1,227 a month for the unemployed

22 July 2020 11:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Lynette Maart Director of Black Sash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tax & Travel Allowances

22 July 2020 11:32 AM

Kieno speaks to Matthew Haddon Director  at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner

Local Business

Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…

Business Lifestyle

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DJ Fresh: I would never ever attempt to silence GBV activists

23 July 2020 12:46 PM

Sello Mlangeni feels robbed of time he could've spent with his dad, Andrew

23 July 2020 12:21 PM

Gauteng govt allocated additional R4bn to battle COVID-19

23 July 2020 12:15 PM

