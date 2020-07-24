A budget to beat Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Kieno speaks to David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.
Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA.
Kieno joined by Brian Schreuder Deputy Director General - Plan at Department Of Education, Western.
Deutsche Welle Berlin crossing
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Another embarrassment for Government, a tweet on the official SA account said that no booze or cigarettes will be sold during the entire lock down period, that tweet was quickly deleted and replaced with a statement stating " a ban on alcohol and cigarettes could be reviewed at any time.
Brand Strategist with DonValley Reputation Managers Solly Moeng joined Kieno for a chat on how if possible Brand SA can rescue itself
Kieno speaks to Livia Brown Posterscope SA General Manager.