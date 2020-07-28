Township food delivery business Yebo Fresh

Today at 12:23 Nkosinathi Nhleko continues state capture inquiry testimony The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 CORRUPTION WATCH: Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amidst tender irregularity The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch

Today at 12:27 Taverns want nearly R700m from government: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

Today at 12:27 HIGHER HEALTH: Tertiary students mental health is under strain, launch of 24/7 helpline can help them cope The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme

Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia

Today at 12:37 The JSE introduces a gender-neutral parental leave policy The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Donald Khumalo- Director of Human Resources at JSE.

Today at 12:37 GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works

Today at 12:40 TB HIV Care: On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care

Today at 12:41 Valve Mask: Is it effective/ How to use it properly! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards

Today at 12:45 PSL boss Irvin Khoza announces first PSL teams to enter 'bio-bubble' The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:45 Khoza announces PSL return date The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sizwe Mbebe

Today at 12:52 Elisabeth Moss to star in TV adaptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Beukes, Author of The Shining Girls

Today at 12:52 JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:56 Elisabeth Moss to star in TV daptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:45 Help raise funds for the SPCA Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Hunter Rose Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Hunter Rose

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Covid-19: Household food security and hunger. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gabrielle Wills

Today at 15:40 A look into Boris Johnson's obesity strategy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 Networks are permitted to build 5G towers on your property Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 16:10 What is the ideal length of isolation or quarantine for Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 16:20 Third phase of free training draws educators to focus in teaching remotely Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Shamon Lorton - Work Integrated Learning Manager at MANCOSA’s School of Education

Today at 16:55 Why has Garmin been offline for the last few days? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:20 Why do South Africans continue to ignore Covid-19 regulations? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Deon Rossouw - Professor And Ceo at Ethics Institute Of South Africa

Today at 18:13 Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended… The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

