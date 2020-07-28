SANPARKS needs help culling hundreds of animals in Addo national park

Today at 12:05 Cosatu urges Gauteng Health MEC Masuku to 'step aside' over tender allegations The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Amos Monyela - Gauteng Provincial Chairperson

Today at 12:10 IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business confirmed

Guests

Lumkile Mondi

Today at 12:15 How do we make sure that funds allocated to fight COVID19 are protected; this after corruption and fraud scandals in SA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

David Lewis- Corruption Watch’s executive director

Today at 12:17 Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council

Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council

Today at 12:23 Nkosinathi Nhleko continues state capture inquiry testimony The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 CORRUPTION WATCH: Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amidst tender irregularity The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch

Today at 12:27 Taverns want nearly R700m from government: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

Today at 12:27 HIGHER HEALTH: Tertiary students mental health is under strain, launch of 24/7 helpline can help them cope The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme

Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia

Today at 12:37 The JSE introduces a gender-neutral parental leave policy The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Donald Khumalo- Director of Human Resources at JSE.

Today at 12:37 GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works

Today at 12:40 TB HIV Care: On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care

Today at 12:41 Valve Mask: Is it effective/ How to use it properly! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards

Today at 12:45 PSL boss Irvin Khoza announces first PSL teams to enter 'bio-bubble' The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:45 Khoza announces PSL return date The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sizwe Mbebe

Today at 12:52 Elisabeth Moss to star in TV adaptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Beukes, Author of The Shining Girls

Today at 12:52 JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 13:45 Help raise funds for the SPCA Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Hunter Rose Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Hunter Rose

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Covid-19: Household food security and hunger. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gabrielle Wills

Today at 18:13 Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended… The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

