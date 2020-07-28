SANPARKS needs help culling hundreds of animals in Addo national park

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
Cosatu urges Gauteng Health MEC Masuku to 'step aside' over tender allegations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Amos Monyela - Gauteng Provincial Chairperson
Guests
Amos Monyela - Gauteng Provincial Chairperson
125
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business confirmed
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana, Chief economist - IQ Business confirmed
125
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to SA to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
125
Today at 12:15
How do we make sure that funds allocated to fight COVID19 are protected; this after corruption and fraud scandals in SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Lewis- Corruption Watch’s executive director
Guests
David Lewis- Corruption Watch’s executive director
125
Today at 12:17
Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Guests
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
125
Today at 12:23
Nkosinathi Nhleko continues state capture inquiry testimony
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
CORRUPTION WATCH: Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amidst tender irregularity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
125
Today at 12:27
Taverns want nearly R700m from government:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
125
Today at 12:27
HIGHER HEALTH: Tertiary students mental health is under strain, launch of 24/7 helpline can help them cope
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
125
Today at 12:37
The JSE introduces a gender-neutral parental leave policy
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Donald Khumalo- Director of Human Resources at JSE.
Guests
Donald Khumalo- Director of Human Resources at JSE.
125
Today at 12:37
GROUNDWORK sounds alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
Guests
Rico Euripidou - Environmental Health Campaigner & Research Manager at Ground Works
125
Today at 12:40
TB HIV Care: On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
Guests
Charity Monareng - Parliamentary and Policy Research Officer at TB HIV Care
125
Today at 12:41
Valve Mask: Is it effective/ How to use it properly!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
125
Today at 12:45
PSL boss Irvin Khoza announces first PSL teams to enter 'bio-bubble'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 12:45
Khoza announces PSL return date
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
125
Today at 12:52
Elisabeth Moss to star in TV adaptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Beukes, Author of The Shining Girls
Guests
Lauren Beukes, Author of The Shining Girls
125
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:56
Elisabeth Moss to star in TV daptation of Lauren Beukes’s novel The Shining Girls
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 13:45
Help raise funds for the SPCA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hunter Rose
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hunter Rose
Guests
Hunter Rose
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Household food security and hunger.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabrielle Wills
Guests
Gabrielle Wills
125
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up