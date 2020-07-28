The world of advertising

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen-Beware of this uncapped data scam on Facebook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Women in Business conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thielshad Karriem - MBA stdent at UCT GSB
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
Funeral of the late Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni (1925-2020)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:07
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:08
Funeral of the late Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni (1925-2020)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Court ruling means higher than expected electricity price increases are in store
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:10
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:12
ANC bids farewell to Struggle Stalwart, Andrew Mlangeni.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Extra police deployed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:16
Patrick Gaspard - Remembering Civil Rights Icon, John Lewis.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:21
Patrick Gaspard draws parallels with the late John Lewis and Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
anc Gauteng spokesperson on their meeting with Khusela today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
SA’s Alcohol Coalition Launches #SaveMyLivelihood to Speak Out Against the Catastrophic Impact of the Alcohol Ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:28
Gauteng ANC PEC to meet to discuss PPE scandal surrounding the Dikos
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Day 3 of former minister Nathi Nhleko appearance at State Capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
STATS SA REPORT: School kids are doing little learning at home’
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: CES, the world’s biggest tech event, is going online only
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
