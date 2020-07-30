Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Greener Living Remembering Wildlife Series
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shem Compion
Margot Raggett - Wildlife photography at Margot Ragget Photography
125
Today at 14:10
Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
Today at 15:10
Killer cats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert Simmons
Today at 15:20
Why are ethnic minorities at higher Covid risk?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert Simmons
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.
Today at 16:20
Are there any political agenda's in the NCC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
Today at 17:05
PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)
Today at 17:20
Will we see the booze ban lifted?? with conditions?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:09
Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Kodak seems to be making a come-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - An explanation of Regulation 28 for retirement funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Customer behaviour has changed through the Covid-19 crisis. How do you codify changes in customer behaviour so that you know you’re building the right product and service to meet the right need. Because anecdote won’t cut it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
