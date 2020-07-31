CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 11:32 Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica

Today at 12:05 Clip: Annual Crime Stats Announcement The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:07 June a terrible month for women- Cele ahead of crime stats announcement. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator

Today at 12:10 2019/2020 Crime Stats released The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Dr Andrew Faull

Today at 12:15 Tourism update: curfew pushed to 10 pm, intra-provincial leisure stays allowed The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ashleigh Perremore - supporter at #ServeUsPlease movement

Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa

Today at 12:15 Clip: Leisure travel allowed within provinces under new regulations The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:18 Amendment for Travel Regulations: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO

Today at 12:23 SIU goes after R500bn Covid-19 relief fund looters The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago

Kaizer Kganyago

Today at 12:27 SOUTH AFRICA HOSTS NATIONAL SUMMIT ON SCIENCE AND INNOVATION RESPONSE TO COVID-19 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 How we can prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 12:37 Traveling Without Moving concert series goes virtual The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Iain Harris - Founder at Coffeebeanroutes

Iain Harris

Today at 12:37 [Pre- Record] Zimbabwe clears streets, bans anti-government protests The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Today at 12:40 Cape Town Sevens event called off due to COVID-19 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol

Today at 12:41 News24 announces that its new monthly subscription will cost R75 per month- what does this mean for South African newsrooms and the industry. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

AdriaanBasson- News24 editor-in-chief.

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:45 Clip: Black Is King Trailer The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 The news week that was with Marcelle Gordon The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Marcelle Gordon - Presenter at eNCA

Today at 12:52 Black Is King- South Africans await Beyonce's masterpiece! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Trevor Stuurman- Visual Artist and Storyteller.

Today at 12:56 Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:20 Medicine shortages Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Khadija Jamaloodien - Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of Health

Today at 13:32 Sybrand Park Broken Windows feeding initiative Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ebrahim Mohammed

Today at 13:45 Quarantine Book Club - Cafda Bookshop Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda

Today at 14:15 Red Cross Children's Hospital emergency centre Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:20 Fix our municipalities Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:40 Another 1 bites the dust Olympia Cafe in Kalk bay Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Eastern Cape Ambulance Scooters Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 An hour with AMY KLEINHANS-CURD Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amy Kleinhans-Curd - Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman

Today at 17:05 Distell CEO Richard Ruston Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 17:20 Barry Bateman Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Barry Bateman

