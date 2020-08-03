LISP…Your one stop investment shop

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:32
Peer reviewed research shows promising results in treating covid symptons
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Eric Decloedt - Associate Professor: Division of Clinical Pharmacology Stellenbosch University &Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 12:05
Norma Gigaba appears in court: bail extended to 14 Sept case transferred to the regional court in Pretoria.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Noma Gigaba appears in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
HAWKS explain their involvement in Norma Gigaba case. [Pre- Record]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi - HAWKS Spokesperson
Today at 12:12
Unrest continues in Kraaifontein during land protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linda Phito - community activist at Community advisory services (NPO)
Today at 12:15
C19 People’s Coalition on uniting people in national day of working class action #C19MassAction
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith ! Xam Duarte - member at C19 Peoples Coalition
Today at 12:15
The ANC unravels as scandals over procurements take center stage.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr. Sithembile Mbete- Political Analyst lecturer- Dept of Political Sciences at the University PTA
Today at 12:23
Regulations on closure of schools gazetted.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:26
public protector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Union reacts to gazetted regulations and Matrics back at school.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke- General Secretary of SADTU
Today at 12:28
How many people have bee and arrested for having dop and entjies in their possession
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at SA Police Service
Today at 12:37
Cannabis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ozah - Director at Centre For Child Law
Today at 12:37
HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER EXTENDS THE VALIDITY OF VISAS WHICH EXPIRED DURING THE LOCKDOWN AND CALLS FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS INTO THE DRAFT SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENSHIP ACT REGULATIONS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 12:40
a province that leads in the country in terms of clean audits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharonne Adams - Western Cape Business Executive AG at Auditor-General Of South Africa
Today at 12:41
Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga released on bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 12:45
Jo'burg Parks opened!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Isiphandla pupil free to return to Christian school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:52
NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 13:20
#LightSAred National Campaign for the entertainment and events industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sharif Baker
Today at 13:45
How are caters and function venues surviving/ Food Fanatics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elaine Rousseau
Today at 15:10
Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 15:40
Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
Today at 17:05
Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM (WAITING FOR EMAIL): Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
