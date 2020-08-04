UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z

The relationship between Thandiszwe Diko & Loyiso Masuku resulted in a tender worth R125 million , Thandiszwe is married to Khusela Diko who as we all know was until recently the Presidents spokesperson whereas Loyiso's hubby is the Gauteng Health MEC.



Now imagine as Peter Bruce did, such a well connected relationship multiplied by thousands. These corrupt relationships have enabled cadres to help themselves to Billions in the recent PPE tender scandal and as the royal Diko said," why shoudn't royalty venture into business"



Author of Africa is Open for Business Victor Kgomoeswana has also written a opinion piece calling on the President to make sure that the $4.3billion IMF loan doesn't suffer the same fate as the Billions looted by the so called ‘Covidpreneurs’

