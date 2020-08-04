Covidpreneurs

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lisa Goldin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goldin
Today at 15:20
Eskom and SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 15:50
Improved port operations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 16:10
Blitzboks prepare to return to training
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle audits of Western Cape cabinet members
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
TikTok and Microsoft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Re-release of "Concert for James Philips"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
