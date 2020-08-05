There are new Cape Town virtual background for Zoom designed especially

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Have we reached our peak?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Lebanon Explosion: Journalist in Beirut tells us what is happening on the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jihan Kaisi- Journalist based in Beirut
Jihan Kaisi- Journalist based in Beirut
Today at 12:12
BAT court case begins
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:15
How has the vape industry been affected by the tobacco ban? VPASA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA
Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA
Today at 12:15
Explainer: Where are we now? Have we reached the peak?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS
Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS
Today at 12:23
WC lifestyle audits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:27
Beirut explosion - what happened
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nathalie Bucher
Sana M
Nathalie Bucher
Sana M
Today at 12:27
Covid-19 corruption: ANC NEC embarrassed by allegations, says public outrage is justified
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
SANPUD calls for local support & funding to address the growing needs of people who use drugs (exacerbated by Covid-19)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 12:37
South Africans losing faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of Covid-19 - report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
Today at 12:40
Could the liquor ban be lifted soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:41
Taking a deeper look at KZN Crime stats: What is going on in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Greg Arde Journalist and Author of War Party – How the ANC’s political killing are breaking SA
Greg Arde Journalist and Author of War Party – How the ANC’s political killing are breaking SA
Today at 12:45
Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
SCA tells government to respond to FITA's bid for appeal on tobacco ban by Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:56
SA's national parks open for stayovers from next week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson
Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson
Today at 13:20
The NSPCA says there's no such thing as ‘ethical’ live sheep exports
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Marcelle Meredith
Marcelle Meredith - Executive Director at NSPCA
Marcelle Meredith
Marcelle Meredith - Executive Director at NSPCA
Today at 13:32
Learn to Earn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Genevieve Kruger
Genevieve Kruger
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:20
Namibia's missing cigarettes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 15:40
Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:10
Senior NPA officials who lied are still employed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jacques Pauw
Jacques Pauw
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
James Donald
James Donald
Today at 16:55
Covid-free fitness pods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Schuyler Vorster
Schuyler Vorster
Today at 17:20
National Ventilator Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Today at 17:46
Madiba shirt factory making masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dylan Rothschild
Dylan Rothschild
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
