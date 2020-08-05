Flip Phone

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:40
Could the liquor ban be lifted soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
125
Today at 12:41
Taking a deeper look at KZN Crime stats: What is going on in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Greg Arde Journalist and Author of War Party – How the ANC’s political killing are breaking SA
Guests
Greg Arde Journalist and Author of War Party – How the ANC’s political killing are breaking SA
125
Today at 12:45
Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Guests
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 12:52
SCA tells government to respond to FITA's bid for appeal on tobacco ban by Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
125
Today at 12:56
SA's national parks open for stayovers from next week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson
125
Today at 13:20
The NSPCA says there's no such thing as ‘ethical’ live sheep exports
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Meredith
Guests
Marcelle Meredith
125
Today at 13:32
Learn to Earn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Kruger
Guests
Genevieve Kruger
125
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jayne Bullen
Guests
Jayne Bullen
125
Today at 15:20
Namibia's missing cigarettes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
125
Today at 15:40
Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
125
Today at 16:10
Senior NPA officials who lied are still employed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Pauw
Guests
Jacques Pauw
125
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Guests
James Donald
125
Today at 16:55
Covid-free fitness pods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schuyler Vorster
Guests
Schuyler Vorster
125
Today at 17:20
National Ventilator Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
125
Today at 17:46
Madiba shirt factory making masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dylan Rothschild
Guests
Dylan Rothschild
125
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
125
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up