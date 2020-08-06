CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
ANC NEC calls for new Scorpions-like agency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
Today at 12:10
Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Maswanganyi
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Today at 12:10
DIRCO finally speaks out on Zimbabwe- But its just not enough!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lunga Ngqengelele- International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 12:15
How was the NYDA board picked? How does the selection process happen?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nonhlanhla Ndaba- Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Disabilities.
Today at 12:23
Amabungane investigative journalism unit responds to the Gupta court orders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:23
NYDA board selection clouded by questions about eligibility and whispers of political influence
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Luyolo Mphithi MP – DA Shadow Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities
Today at 12:27
Should there be an amnesty for disclosures about corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Research Associate at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:27
WHO surge team arrives in South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patrick Abok, Technical Officer WHO REGIONAL OFFICE FOR AFRICA.
Today at 12:37
Street People policy review
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
BAT SA says tobacco ban is unjustifiable and unconstitutional
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharif Baker, Light SA Red
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Sharif Baker
Today at 12:41
Equal Education angered by DBE missing deadline to roll out nutrition scheme
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tracey Malawana- Equal Education Deputy General Secretary
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick Launches a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic??
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Styli Charalambous is the co-founder and publisher of Daily Maverick
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Booze ban has made Joburg’s roads safer
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC
Today at 12:56
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht: 'We are made for each other'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star
Today at 13:20
Farming organisation takes government to court of blanket booze ban
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Rossouw
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
ConCourt dismisses Rob Packham's bid to appeal his murder conviction The Constitutional Court has dismissed Rob Packham's application for leave to appeal his 22-year jail sentence for killing his wif... 6 August 2020 10:48 AM
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable. 6 August 2020 9:00 AM
View all Local
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can't be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Politics
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
View all Business
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice. 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful bride in shock as wedding video rocked by Beirut blast Reuters shared a video taken of a bride posing after her wedding in a square in Beirut and the shock of the blast as it jolts the... 6 August 2020 10:20 AM
South African living in Beirut shares account of blast, 'no paracetamol left' Mia Shammas lives and works in Beirut and says the main medical supply storage depot was blown up and meds are urgently needed. 6 August 2020 10:04 AM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state's brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can't be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Chess for Change project for Grade R's aids in brain development

6 August 2020 11:35 AM

Chess for change was started almost 15 years ago by  paying teachers to go into mainly disadvantaged schools during the academic day and teach chess to the children, mainly from Grade R to Grade 3, and, in some cases up to Grade 7. 

The advantages of the children learning chess is immense and is well documented.
The idea its not only to teach the kids chess and for them to enjoy, it but it equip them with skills that will help them in the future. 
To date the CFC have teachers in PE, Worcester, Hermanus, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town central and teaches alomost 7000 a week
 
Kieno joined by Howard Goldberg from Chess for Change.

Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous Alistair Fairweather

6 August 2020 11:05 AM

Chinese Owned Short video publishing app Tik-Tok's astronomic growth in a very short time is a threat to national security according to the Trump administration. President Donald Trump said last week that he is prepared to ban the app after reports that Chinese owner ByteDance, was in talks to sell off part of Tik-Tok to interested investors - after Microsoft says its interested. 
 
 To look at why Trump and his administration sees the APP as threat to its national security, Kieno joined by Alistair Fairweather, Technology consultant and Co-Founder of Plain Speak technoligy consultants 

SIU stops pension payouts for government employees implicated in alleged corrupt activities

6 August 2020 10:58 AM

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage

Germans stage march calling Covid-19 a 'hoax'

6 August 2020 10:24 AM

Daniel Pelz, our Deutsche Welle correspondent

Barbs Wire - Lebanese bride happy to be alive after blast cuts short wedding

6 August 2020 9:54 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Flip Phone

5 August 2020 11:58 AM

What happens to your old smartphone when you get an upgrade? Do you habd it over to your kids or does it end up in a drawer somewhere in your home? 
Cape Town based entrepreneur Conor Copas started Flip Phone in 2018 . It provides customers with an easy safe way to cash in on their old phones.  Flip Phone provides an online service that allows you to buy a certified pre-owned cellphone, or sell your existing or new phone safely .

Conor Copas CEO and Co-Founder of Flip Phone joined Kieno to chat about the challenges in starting a brand new tech business and lessons learnt running a growing business

SANParks open for stay overs

5 August 2020 11:45 AM

SANParks will be opening most of their accommodation to visitors from August 14th but you're only allowed to visit in your resident province. You must provide proof of residence when booking & only 2 people allowed per accommodation. Guided tours will by tour operators will also be allowed in open safari vehicles but with a 70%capacity limit.

Consumer Commission briefs media on pyramid scheme probe

5 August 2020 11:33 AM

Kieno joined by  Thezi Mabuza Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission


The National Consumer Commission joined forces with the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecution Authority  and Financial Intelligence Centre  to put the brakes on a pyramid scheme called Up Money (Pty) Ltd . This has led to the freezing of bank accounts and seizure of assets including three luxury motor vehicles. 
 
Pyramid Schemes are prohibited under Section 43 (2) of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Up Money unlawfully exploited the Covid-19 pandemic and food security concerns to lure consumers into joining and participating in the Up Money pyramid scheme.  

Western Cape Government defends 38 million rand PPE tender

5 August 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno joined by Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government.

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

Politics Business Opinion Elections

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are 'lower than the world'

EWN Highlights

Famers on the brink of ruin due to alcohol and tobacco ban: SAAI

6 August 2020 11:41 AM

Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits: minister

6 August 2020 11:21 AM

Esidimeni families’ lawyer threatens to take GP govt to court over compensation

6 August 2020 11:19 AM

