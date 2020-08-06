SIU stops pension payouts for government employees implicated in alleged corrupt activities

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
ANC NEC calls for new Scorpions-like agency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
125
Today at 12:10
Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Maswanganyi
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Guests
Joe Maswanganyi
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
125
Today at 12:10
DIRCO finally speaks out on Zimbabwe- But its just not enough!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lunga Ngqengelele- International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson
Guests
Lunga Ngqengelele- International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson
125
Today at 12:15
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
125
Today at 12:15
How was the NYDA board picked? How does the selection process happen?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nonhlanhla Ndaba- Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Disabilities.
Guests
Nonhlanhla Ndaba- Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Disabilities.
125
Today at 12:23
Amabungane investigative journalism unit responds to the Gupta court orders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
125
Today at 12:23
NYDA board selection clouded by questions about eligibility and whispers of political influence
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Luyolo Mphithi MP – DA Shadow Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities
Guests
Luyolo Mphithi MP – DA Shadow Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities
125
Today at 12:27
Should there be an amnesty for disclosures about corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Research Associate at Open Secrets Project
Guests
Michael Marchant - Research Associate at Open Secrets Project
125
Today at 12:27
WHO surge team arrives in South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patrick Abok, Technical Officer WHO REGIONAL OFFICE FOR AFRICA.
Guests
Patrick Abok, Technical Officer WHO REGIONAL OFFICE FOR AFRICA.
125
Today at 12:37
Street People policy review
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:37
BAT SA says tobacco ban is unjustifiable and unconstitutional
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:40
Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharif Baker, Light SA Red
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Sharif Baker
Guests
Sharif Baker, Light SA Red
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Sharif Baker
125
Today at 12:41
Equal Education angered by DBE missing deadline to roll out nutrition scheme
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tracey Malawana- Equal Education Deputy General Secretary
Guests
Tracey Malawana- Equal Education Deputy General Secretary
125
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick Launches a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic??
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Styli Charalambous is the co-founder and publisher of Daily Maverick
Guests
Styli Charalambous is the co-founder and publisher of Daily Maverick
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Booze ban has made Joburg’s roads safer
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC
Guests
Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC
125
Today at 12:56
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht: 'We are made for each other'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star
Guests
Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star
125
Today at 13:20
Farming organisation takes government to court of blanket booze ban
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Rossouw
Guests
Francois Rossouw
125
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Guests
Khaya Sithole
125
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Guests
Paula Slier
125
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
125
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Guests
Refiloe Joala
125
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Guests
Chris Nissen
125
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
125
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
125
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up