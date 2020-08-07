CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson of South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) and Paediatrician at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 11:05
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announces anti-corruption initiatives
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chrispin Phiri - Department of Justice Spokesperson.
Today at 12:10
ronald lamola
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 12:10
Lawson Naidoo | It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:23
Women and black people occupy only a few seats at the JSE table- PWC Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andréas Horak, PwC Directors in the People & Organisation division.
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 12:27
Black empowerment lobby group to haul banks to Equality Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Today at 13:20
3 weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Latest Local
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently. 7 August 2020 9:11 AM
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy. 7 August 2020 7:19 AM
View all Local
SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman. 7 August 2020 8:27 AM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with allege... 6 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 August 2020 10:04 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin with Chelsey Dulaney

7 August 2020 10:30 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - KZN university student got sent R9k by e-wallet accidentally

7 August 2020 9:44 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You can now buy a cellphone for the price of a second hand car

6 August 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Edward-John Bottomley Journalist Business Insider.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chess for Change project for Grade R's aids in brain development

6 August 2020 11:35 AM

Chess for change was started almost 15 years ago by  paying teachers to go into mainly disadvantaged schools during the academic day and teach chess to the children, mainly from Grade R to Grade 3, and, in some cases up to Grade 7. 

The advantages of the children learning chess is immense and is well documented.
The idea its not only to teach the kids chess and for them to enjoy, it but it equip them with skills that will help them in the future. 
To date the CFC have teachers in PE, Worcester, Hermanus, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town central and teaches alomost 7000 a week
 
Kieno joined by Howard Goldberg from Chess for Change.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous Alistair Fairweather

6 August 2020 11:05 AM

Chinese Owned Short video publishing app Tik-Tok's astronomic growth in a very short time is a threat to national security according to the Trump administration. President Donald Trump said last week that he is prepared to ban the app after reports that Chinese owner ByteDance, was in talks to sell off part of Tik-Tok to interested investors - after Microsoft says its interested. 
 
 To look at why Trump and his administration sees the APP as threat to its national security, Kieno joined by Alistair Fairweather, Technology consultant and Co-Founder of Plain Speak technoligy consultants 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU stops pension payouts for government employees implicated in alleged corrupt activities

6 August 2020 10:58 AM

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Germans stage march calling Covid-19 a 'hoax'

6 August 2020 10:24 AM

Daniel Pelz, our Deutsche Welle correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Lebanese bride happy to be alive after blast cuts short wedding

6 August 2020 9:54 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

6 August 2020 9:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA

Politics

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

Local Politics

Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption

Politics

EWN Highlights

‘We're facing thugs in uniform’-Thabiso Zulu on failed intimidation case

7 August 2020 10:23 AM

4.4 million S. Africans have received R350 COVID-19 grant, says Sassa

7 August 2020 9:48 AM

Beirut Eyewitnesses liken explosion to scene from apocalyptic movie

7 August 2020 9:28 AM

