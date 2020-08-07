Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company

Chess for change was started almost 15 years ago by paying teachers to go into mainly disadvantaged schools during the academic day and teach chess to the children, mainly from Grade R to Grade 3, and, in some cases up to Grade 7.



The advantages of the children learning chess is immense and is well documented.

The idea its not only to teach the kids chess and for them to enjoy, it but it equip them with skills that will help them in the future.

To date the CFC have teachers in PE, Worcester, Hermanus, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town central and teaches alomost 7000 a week



Kieno joined by Howard Goldberg from Chess for Change.

