Cape Town Aquifer to be tapped Xanthea Limberg

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
125
Today at 11:32
Crime in CBD down
Guests
Mo Hendricks
125
Today at 12:10
Minister of Women's Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities reflects on 2020 Women's day
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hlengiwe Mkhize - Deputy Minister at Department Of Telecommunications & Postal Services
Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize - Deputy Minister at Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize
Dr Hlengiwe Mkhize
125
Today at 12:14
Derek Hanekom responds to Zuma's apology for “known enemy agent” tweet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Minister at Department Of Tourism
125
Today at 12:17
Women Affected by Mining United in Action highlights plight of women in mining sector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francina Nkosi - National Convener at Women Affected by Mining United in Action (WAMUA)
125
Today at 12:19
Why did the st james huts burn?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aimee Kuhl
125
Today at 12:22
14 CT officials to be disciplined over Beitbridge border fence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
125
Today at 12:27
Has the virtual parliament worked?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cedric Frolick - Deputy Chairman Sport Portfoli/Member Nkandla Ad Hoc Cte at Parliament
125
Today at 12:37
Follow up: CoCT relooks its homelessness strategy, Street People Policy
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
125
Today at 12:45
Lock down survey
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paolo Giuricich - Founder & Organisation Development Consultant at Smarter EQ
125
Today at 12:52
Gender pay gap - what rights do women have?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
125
Today at 18:08
Female entrepreneurs have better risk profile for business loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Janeesha Perumal - Are Manager at Business Partners
125
Today at 18:20
Importance of financial literacy for women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting
125
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre
125
Today at 19:08
SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dave Kruger - CEO at SAFEPOD
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
125
